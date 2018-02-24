See this list of more than 100 cars linked to the Guptas, including a Bentley‚ Lamborghini and Maserati

One of the vehicle's linked the Gupat's is a 2015 Maserati Quattroporte worth R1.1-million. Image Newspress

Cape Town - As the fallout continues from the infamous #GuptaLeaks, emails show more than 100 vehicles, including expensive models from Bentley and Maserati, were registered to the family's address in Saxonwold‚ Johannesburg as well as companies associated with the Guptas.

SPECIAL REPORT: #GuptaLeaks

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has revealed a list of vehicles linked to the Gupta family. These include a Porsche linked to former president Jacob Zuma's son, Duduzane Zuma and a Maserati Quattroporte worth R1.1-million.

Outa has also revealed vehicles registered to companies associated with the Guptas, including Sahara and TNA Media Head Office.

The whereabouts of all the vehicles are unclear, as the Hawks investigate the Gupta family's business dealings.

This came as Outa revealed on Friday that more Gupta-linked companies have filed for business rescue, after the family's Optimum Coal operations filed for business rescue earlier this month.



Earlier this month, the Hawks arrested several business associates of the Guptas in connection with their involvement in the Estina dairy project in the Free State. The Hawks have issued a warrant of arrest for Ajay Gupta for charges that are not related to the dairy farm case, however.

Below is a list (compiled by Outa) of some of the Gupta-linked vehicles:

