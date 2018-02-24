See this list of more than 100 cars linked to the Guptas, including a Bentley‚ Lamborghini and Maserati

Cape Town - As the fallout continues from the infamous #GuptaLeaks, emails show more than 100 vehicles, including expensive models from Bentley and Maserati, were registered to the family's address in Saxonwold‚ Johannesburg as well as companies associated with the Guptas.
SPECIAL REPORT: #GuptaLeaks
The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has revealed a list of vehicles linked to the Gupta family. These include a Porsche linked to former president Jacob Zuma's son, Duduzane Zuma and a Maserati Quattroporte worth R1.1-million.
Outa has also revealed vehicles registered to companies associated with the Guptas, including Sahara and TNA Media Head Office.
The whereabouts of all the vehicles are unclear, as the Hawks investigate the Gupta family's business dealings.
This came as Outa revealed on Friday that more Gupta-linked
companies have filed for business rescue, after the family's Optimum Coal
operations filed for business rescue earlier this month.
Earlier this month, the Hawks arrested several business
associates of the Guptas in connection with their involvement in the Estina
dairy project in the Free State. The Hawks have issued a warrant of arrest for Ajay Gupta for
charges that are not related to the dairy farm case, however.
Below is a list (compiled by Outa) of some of the Gupta-linked vehicles: Duduzane Zuma
Porsche
Saxonwold (June 2014)
BMW Z4
Chrysler Crossfire
Porsche Cayenne
Cadillac
Mercedes-Benz S 65 AMG
Land Rover Range Rover
Mercedes-Benz C-Class
BMW 750i
Audi Q7
BMW 320d
BMW 530d
Maserati
BMW M5
Bentley Continental GT
Mercedes-Benz A-Class
BMW 1 Series
Lamborghini Gallardo
BMW X5
Toyota Tazz
Toyota Etios
Audi Q7
Sahara
Hyundai Sante Fe
Jeep
Corolla
VW Polo
BMW 320i
Tata
S600
Bus
Corolla
VW Polo
Mercedes
Mercedes
Mercedes
Iveco
Livinia
TNA Media Head Office
Livina
NP200
Boxer
NP200
NP200
NP200
Honda Bike
TATA
TATA
INFINITY Media
Etios
Innova
Etios
Etios
Etios
NP200
TNA Durban
Nissan NP200
Nissan NP200
TNA Cape Town
Nissan NP200
Nissan NP200