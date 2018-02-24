 

See this list of more than 100 cars linked to the Guptas, including a Bentley‚ Lamborghini and Maserati

2018-02-24 09:55
One of the vehicle's linked the Gupat's is a 2015 Maserati Quattroporte worth R1.1-million. <i>Image Newspress</i>

One of the vehicle's linked the Gupat's is a 2015 Maserati Quattroporte worth R1.1-million. Image Newspress

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - As the fallout continues from the infamous #GuptaLeaks, emails show more than 100 vehicles, including expensive models from Bentley and Maserati, were registered to the family's address in Saxonwold‚ Johannesburg as well as companies associated with the Guptas.

SPECIAL REPORT: #GuptaLeaks

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has revealed a list of vehicles linked to the Gupta family. These include a Porsche linked to former president Jacob Zuma's son, Duduzane Zuma and a Maserati Quattroporte worth R1.1-million.

Outa has also revealed vehicles registered to companies associated with the Guptas, including Sahara and TNA Media Head Office.

The whereabouts of all the vehicles are unclear, as the Hawks investigate the Gupta family's business dealings.

This came as Outa revealed on Friday that more Gupta-linked companies have filed for business rescue, after the family's Optimum Coal operations filed for business rescue earlier this month.

READ: More Gupta-owned companies apply for business rescue

Earlier this month, the Hawks arrested several business associates of the Guptas in connection with their involvement in the Estina dairy project in the Free State. The Hawks have issued a warrant of arrest for Ajay Gupta for charges that are not related to the dairy farm case, however.

READ: NPA opposes Atul Gupta's AFU challenge

Below is a list (compiled by Outa) of some of the Gupta-linked vehicles: 

Duduzane Zuma
Porsche

Saxonwold (June 2014)
BMW Z4
Chrysler Crossfire
Porsche Cayenne
Cadillac
Mercedes-Benz S 65 AMG
Land Rover Range Rover
Mercedes-Benz C-Class
BMW 750i
Audi Q7
BMW 320d
BMW 530d
Maserati 
BMW M5
Bentley Continental GT
Mercedes-Benz A-Class
BMW 1 Series 
Lamborghini Gallardo
BMW X5
Toyota Tazz
Toyota Etios
Audi Q7

Sahara
Hyundai Sante Fe
Jeep 
Corolla
VW Polo
BMW 320i
Tata
S600
Bus
Corolla
VW Polo
Mercedes
Mercedes
Mercedes
Iveco
Livinia

TNA Media Head Office
Livina
NP200
Boxer
NP200
NP200
NP200
Honda Bike
TATA
TATA

INFINITY Media
Etios
Innova
Etios
Etios
Etios
NP200

TNA Durban
Nissan NP200
Nissan NP200

TNA Cape Town
Nissan NP200
Nissan NP200

Read more on:    npa  |  outa  |  gupta family  |  luxury cars  |  gupta emails  |  gupta leaks

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Church harbouring Ngcobo massacre suspects no stranger to controversy

2018-02-24 09:12

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Shots fired as robbers blow up cash-in-transit van near Pretoria
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Paarl 16:01 PM
Road name: N1

Sir Lowry's Pass 16:00 PM
Road name: N2

More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, February 23 2018-02-23 21:10 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 