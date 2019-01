There was a mixed bag of reactions on social media after an in-depth News24 investigation revealed the identity of the man behind the @AdvBarryRoux Twitter account.

The investigation unearthed information linking Csho "Shepard" Chilala, 27, a Zambian blogger from the small town of Monze, southwest of Lusaka, to the 500 000-follower parody account, known for Sunday "exposés" – or as his loyal followers like to call it, "dropping files".

READ - EXPOSED: Barry who? The Zambian man behind SA's 'Black Twitter CIC'

The self-proclaimed "Black Twitter CIC", going by Man's Not Barry Roux on the social media platform, came out in strong denial of the investigation's results, claiming it had rehashed information from two years ago.

This News24 journalist is taking chances! The following information was extracted from a fake Twar I had with Daniel Marven back in 2017.. Yet again linking me to people I don’t know pic.twitter.com/N17ZWuVhsB — Man's Not Barry Roux ? (@AdvBarryRoux) January 16, 2019

Old news Adriaan. We been knowing this for 2 years. @danielmarven exposed him long long ago — DJ Sbu (@djsbu) January 18, 2019

Clumsy kids like @AdriaanBasson must try and be more disciplined. — Man's Not Barry Roux ? (@AdvBarryRoux) January 18, 2019

The account itself wields some degree of influence among South Africans on Twitter, and has been known to make allegations without proof and post information that was consequently disproved.

As part of a series of ongoing investigations into fake news, News24 journalist Jean le Roux identified Chilala through several of his social media accounts, including his Instagram, Google Plus, Twitter and Facebook profiles. He was also identified using videos uploaded to Twitter's Periscope platform years before he became famous.

Advovo denied it was him, claiming he and Marven staged the twar for publicity.



Though the twar revealed many of his pictures, because it was "staged" I didn't rely on any of it for this. All the info was found independent of any tweets about him. — Ad Homonym (@jean_leroux) January 18, 2019

Some commended Le Roux's work, with social media law specialist Emma Sadleir weighing in with, "Don't ever think you're anonymous on the internet…"

The in-depth investigation, with the methodology explained step-by-step, still was not enough for some on Twitter though, and provided fertile ground for "Man's Not Barry Roux" to deflect and sow further doubt.

On Friday afternoon #HandsOffBarryRoux was trending on the social media site.