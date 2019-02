Prophet Shepherd Bushiri of the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church appears before the CRL (Cultural Religious and Linguistic) Rights Commission inquiry. (Veli Nhlapo, Gallo Images, file)

Self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri, 35, and wife, Mary, have been granted bail of R100 000 each.

The two appeared in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria on Wednesday.

READ: Self-proclaimed prophet Bushiri, wife to apply for bail

Among the bail conditions is that the couple remains in Gauteng.

The case has been postponed to May 10.

More to follow.

