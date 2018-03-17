Selfe: De Lille hearing to begin on Tuesday

Cape Town - The Democratic Alliance's disciplinary hearing against Cape Town Mayor Patricia De Lille is scheduled to begin on Tuesday.

For months, De Lille has been the focus of several serious allegations and claims, many of which have been levelled at her by colleagues, but nevertheless survived a motion of no confidence last month.

DA Federal Council chairperson James Selfe confirmed the hearing would get underway on Tuesday, the 20th of March, after it was postponed earlier this month.

“Her trial was due to begin on the 5th March, but her legal team requested a postponement,” he said.

Selfe said the hearing had been set down for four days, and they were hoping that, all things being equal, they would be able to conclude the matter within those four days

He said the proceedings could be hampered by a high court application that had been filed by De Lille, to review the report of the sub-committee of the federal executive.

“At some point or another, that may very well complicate the trial but we are hoping that she herself has asked for her name to be cleared, that we will be able to proceed with the hearing without any other complications,” he said.

In an interview earlier this month, Selfe told News24 that the DA believed they had a strong case against De Lille, and that the prosecution was being led by legal commission chairperson, Glynnis Breytenbach.

