 

Selfe: De Lille hearing to begin on Tuesday

2018-03-17 16:15

Derrick Spies, Correspondent

City of Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille. Gallo Images, City Press, file)

City of Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille. Gallo Images, City Press, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - The Democratic Alliance's disciplinary hearing against Cape Town Mayor Patricia De Lille is scheduled to begin on Tuesday.

For months, De Lille has been the focus of several serious allegations and claims, many of which have been levelled at her by colleagues, but nevertheless survived a motion of no confidence last month.

DA Federal Council chairperson James Selfe confirmed the hearing would get underway on Tuesday, the 20th of March, after it was postponed earlier this month.

“Her trial was due to begin on the 5th March, but her legal team requested a postponement,” he said.

READ: DA postpones De Lille disciplinary hearing

Selfe said the hearing had been set down for four days, and they were hoping that, all things being equal, they would be able to conclude the matter within those four days

He said the proceedings could be hampered by a high court application that had been filed by De Lille, to review the report of the sub-committee of the federal executive.

“At some point or another, that may very well complicate the trial but we are hoping that she herself has asked for her name to be cleared, that we will be able to proceed with the hearing without any other complications,” he said.

In an interview earlier this month, Selfe told News24 that the DA believed they had a strong case against De Lille, and that the prosecution was being led by legal commission chairperson, Glynnis Breytenbach.

Read more on:    da  |  patricia de lille  |  james selfe

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng appointed new UCT vice-chancellor

2018-03-17 14:34

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: We'll see Zuma in orange overalls - Maimane
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, March 16 2018-03-16 21:13 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 