 

Send Me - Bakkies Botha chirps in on KG suspension

2018-03-17 10:42

Derrick Spies, Correspondent

Cape Town – Send me! These were the words of former Springbok lock Bakkies Botha in a light hearted response on Twitter to the suspension of Proteas cricketer Kagiso "KG" Rabada.

Botha, referencing president Cyril Ramaphosa's state of the nation address in February, was responding to the ICC's ban against Rabada for the final two Tests against Australia.

Rabada's 11/150 stole the show and earned him the man-of-the-match award in the second Test in Port Elizabeth, but the Proteas speedster was charged on two separate occasions for over-the-top celebrations.

Central to the controversy was an inappropriate and deliberate shoulder contact with Australian captain Steve Smith.

SUSPENDED: ICC hit Rabada with series ban

The conduct breach earned him three demerit points and a 50% match day fee fine from ICC Match Referee Jeff Crowe. This took Rabada's demerit points to the threshold of eight points leading to his suspension.

Rabada also accepted a lesser charge of one demerit for his animated send-off of Aussie opener David Warner in the same match.

The suspension has been widely criticised, with many drawing humourous comparisons between cricket and rugby.

Read: Faf: Test cricket getting too sensitive

At 2.02m tall, and weighing in at 124kg, Botha would make an imposing figure on the Proteas team.

Rabada is appealing the suspension by the ICC on Monday, and is being represented by advocate Dali Mpofu.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    proteas  |  bakkies botha  |  kagiso rabada  |  cricket

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Learner killed by speeding motorist in Limpopo

2018-03-17 10:04

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: We'll see Zuma in orange overalls - Maimane
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, March 16 2018-03-16 21:13 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 