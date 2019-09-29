Senior DA MP quizzes Maimane on who pays his rent - report

His spokesperson Solly Malatsi told News24 previously that this was due to "security risks".

The Sunday Tribune recently reported that Jacobs had indeed confirmed that Maimane was renting the house, saying "Maimane is renting the property from the company at a market-related monthly rental. He (Maimane) pays the market-related rental as per his agreement with the company."

On Sunday morning, Maimane took to Twitter, seemingly responding to the report in the Sunday Times, as well as an article in Rapport about his use of a rental vehicle paid for by disgraced former Steinhoff chief executive Markus Jooste.

In his message, Maimane said, "The smear campaign continues".

- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala