 

Senior Emfuleni municipal officials face the axe over Eskom debt

2020-03-13 14:48

Lizeka Tandwa

Andile Dyakala. (Netwerk24)

Two high-ranking officials in the Emfuleni municipality in Gauteng are facing the chop after Eskom seized assets amounting to millions of rands, with more expected in the coming days.

News24 has been reliably informed that the chief financial officer Andile Dyakala and another high-ranking municipal official will be served with suspension papers today.

This comes after the sheriff of the High Court descended on the municipal offices and seized furniture and vehicles. Emfuleni owes Eskom R2.3 billion.

Emfuleni filed an urgent application to stop Eskom from attaching more property at its offices.

But the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Thursday struck the matter off the roll with costs.

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said the power utility was looking at seizing more assets on Friday morning if the municipality fails to pay R220 million of its debt.

Speaking to the media on Friday during an oversight visit to the municipality, Gauteng's cooperative governance MEC Lebogang Maile said two officials had misled council about its payment arrangements with the power utility. 

"What has come out of the meeting, which is clear, is that there was an agreement in 2018 between the municipality and Eskom, and that agreement is binding on both parties," Maile told journalists.

'Council was not given accurate information'

"In that agreement, it was also stated that if the municipality reneges on its contractual obligations as endorsed by the courts at the time, Eskom will be entitled to attach the assets.

"It became apparent that the mayoral committee and council was not given accurate information by some of the officials at some point.

"The information they were given is that the municipality is adhering to the agreement and that the municipality is able to pay its current account."

Maile said the municipality could not afford the payment terms proposed by Eskom, adding that the municipality remained committed to paying off its debt to the utility.

The MEC added that his office will meet with Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter and mayors from all Gauteng municipalities on Tuesday to discuss municipal debts.

He would also write to Eskom to ask for a postponement of asset seizures, he said.

He said the department has requested a report from the mayoral committee on what action will be taken against the two officials.

"We expect nothing but decisive action and they will have to unpack this action and tell us what happened."

Maile added that the mayoral committee had committed to taking action "because they admitted themselves that there are areas of weaknesses and things could have been handled and there could have been one or two people that acted negligently".

Read more on:    eskom  |  gauteng
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

