 

'Senseless murder of former mayor a great loss to local government'

2019-06-21 15:54

Kamva Somdyala

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Sipho Hlomuka has expressed shock and sadness at what he calls the senseless murder of former Ndwedwe mayor Maxwell Hadebe.

Hadebe was gunned down on Thursday evening by unknown assailants at his business premises.

"His senseless murder has resulted in a great loss for the sphere of local government as Hadebe was a true servant of the people.

"He dedicated his life to the service of his community and left no stone unturned in his efforts to ensure that adequate services were rendered to Ndwedwe's residents," said Hlomuka.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said 50-year-old Hadebe was at his business premises at around 19:00 when an unknown assailant fired at him through the door.

READ MORE: Government failures and greed - Moerane Commission report's damning findings

"He sustained gunshot wounds to the head and was declared dead at the scene. The circumstances and the motive are still being investigated."

Hadebe served as mayor of Ndwedwe between 2011 and 2016.

"We are shocked and saddened by brutal killing of the former mayor who remained a community activist and contributed his ideas in support of other councillors even though he was no longer one," said Hlomuka.

"We call upon the law enforcement agencies to uncover the perpetrators of these heinous crimes."

Hadebe's killing is the latest in a string of violent murders and attempted murders aimed at former and current political office bearers in the troubled province.

The Moerane commission's report on political killings in KZN, which was released last year, pointed to several government failures, provincial politics and material greed as being the biggest sources of conflict.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    durban  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

1 000 new cops earmarked for Western Cape - MEC

2019-06-21 14:58

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Thirsty Thursday for two lucky players 2019-06-20 21:25 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 