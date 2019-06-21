'Senseless murder of former mayor a great loss to local government'

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Sipho Hlomuka has expressed shock and sadness at what he calls the senseless murder of former Ndwedwe mayor Maxwell Hadebe.

Hadebe was gunned down on Thursday evening by unknown assailants at his business premises.

"His senseless murder has resulted in a great loss for the sphere of local government as Hadebe was a true servant of the people.

"He dedicated his life to the service of his community and left no stone unturned in his efforts to ensure that adequate services were rendered to Ndwedwe's residents," said Hlomuka.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said 50-year-old Hadebe was at his business premises at around 19:00 when an unknown assailant fired at him through the door.

"He sustained gunshot wounds to the head and was declared dead at the scene. The circumstances and the motive are still being investigated."

Hadebe served as mayor of Ndwedwe between 2011 and 2016.

"We are shocked and saddened by brutal killing of the former mayor who remained a community activist and contributed his ideas in support of other councillors even though he was no longer one," said Hlomuka.



"We call upon the law enforcement agencies to uncover the perpetrators of these heinous crimes."



Hadebe's killing is the latest in a string of violent murders and attempted murders aimed at former and current political office bearers in the troubled province.

The Moerane commission's report on political killings in KZN, which was released last year, pointed to several government failures, provincial politics and material greed as being the biggest sources of conflict.

