Sentencing proceedings of the two farm workers that were found guilty of the murder of 16-year-old Matlhomola Moshoeu will begin in the North West High Court in Mahikeng on Monday.

Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte were found guilty of murder, kidnapping, intimidation, theft, and pointing a firearm in November 2018.

The two were found guilty of murdering Moshoeu in Coligny on April 20, 2017.

This is after they claimed that they saw Moshoeu stealing sunflower heads worth R60, after which they loaded him into their bakkie to take him to the police.

They had pleaded not guilty, claiming that Moshoeu had jumped from the vehicle they were driving.

While handing down judgment last year, Judge Ronnie Hendricks said that after all the contradictions, probabilities and improbabilities were taken into account, he had relied on the version of the lone witness, Bonakele Pakisi.

The defence had argued that Pakisi's testimony was not credible because of contradictions in his statements.

"I am satisfied that the evidence of Mr Pakisi is honest, truthful and reliable," Hendricks said while he handed down judgment last year.

Hendricks said there was no practical reason why Pakisi would have invented the evidence given, as he remembered "each and every scene" and was able to describe what had happened at the various scenes.

Last year, following judgment, News24 reported that Moshoeu's parents, Saki Dingake and Agnes Moshoeu, said they were happy that justice had been "served" when the two were found guilty.

"I don't know how long they will be in jail, but I think justice has been served," Agnes said.

