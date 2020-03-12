 

Sentencing of Cape Town bishop who raped a schoolgirl delayed again

2020-03-12 16:13

Chantall Presence

A bishop was due to be sentenced for raping a child.

Sentencing proceedings in the case of a Gugulethu evangelical bishop convicted for raping a 15-year-old schoolgirl has been delayed again because his attorney needs more time to prepare his arguments.

Luvuyo Gerald Hendrik from the Emmanuel Evangelist Church appeared briefly in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court in Cape Town on Thursday. The courtroom was packed with family and activists protesting against gender-based violence.

Hendrik's Legal Aid attorney told the court he has yet to receive the transcripts of the trial judgment, which saw his client convicted of rape.

The matter was postponed to 21 April so Hendrik's legal team could adequately prepare for argument in mitigation of sentence.

Cape Town bishop to be sentenced for raping schoolgirl

Hendrik was convicted in December 2019, more than three years after he was arrested for raping the girl, who he used to drive to and from school.

The girl's family previously told News24 that they wanted the proceedings to be over to gain some much-needed closure. 

