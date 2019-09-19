 

Sentencing proceedings against Richard Mdluli to begin

2019-09-19 08:43

Riaan Grobler and Jeanette Chabalala

Richard Mdluli. (File: Bongiwe Gumede, Netwerk24)

Richard Mdluli. (File: Bongiwe Gumede, Netwerk24)

Sentencing proceedings against former police Crime Intelligence head Richard Mdluli and his co-accused Mthembeni Mthunzi were set to begin in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Thursday. 

On July 30, Mdluli and Mthunzi were found guilty of charges relating to the 1999 kidnapping and assault of Oupa Ramogibe. Ramogibe was married to Mdluli's former lover Tshidi Buthelezi.

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng delivered the judgment. 

Based on the evidence, that Mokgoatlheng listened to for more than four years, he found Mdluli guilty of four counts of intimidation, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of common assault and two counts of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm. 

READ | Mdluli and his co-accused found guilty of kidnapping and assaulting his former lover's husband

Mthunzi was found guilty of two counts of kidnapping, two counts of common assault and two counts of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm. 

They were both acquitted of the intimidation of Buthelezi's friend Alice Manana, and defeating the ends of justice. 

Mdluli had a long-term relationship with Buthelezi dating back to his school days. During her relationship with him, she met Ramogibe and they began a relationship. They eventually got married on July 22, 1998.

Between 1997 and 1999, Mdluli allegedly went to extreme lengths to track down Buthelezi and Ramogibe. Mdluli and Mthunzi allegedly kidnapped and assaulted Ramogibe. He was shot dead in 1999.

No one was ever convicted of Ramogibe's murder. Mdluli was accused of sabotaging the investigation.

Daily Lotto: One lucky Wednesday winner 2019-09-18 21:36
