Sentencing proceedings in the matter against the mother of baby Daniel and her former boyfriend Timothy Naidoo is expected to continue in the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Monday.

The matter was previously postponed to allow for the completion of pre-sentencing reports.

Naidoo was convicted of the child's murder after he tortured, abused and killed three-year-old Daniel at the couple's home in Naturena in June 2016.

Daniel suffered a broken elbow, broken femur, injured ribs and second degree burns to 60% of his body, News24 previously reported.

Naidoo, who is not the biological father of Daniel, claimed that the toddler had fallen into a bath of hot water. He was found dead the next day.

A forensic pathologist testified that Daniel’s injuries had been inflicted while he was still alive.

Prior to his death, Daniel had been in the hospital numerous times.

The mother, Maryke Cloete*, was found guilty of child abuse and negligence.

*Maryke Cloete is not the woman's real name. Her identity has been concealed to protect the identities of her other three children.

