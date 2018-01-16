 

Serbian assassin a no-show in Cape Town court

2018-01-16 13:03

Caryn Dolley

Cape Town Magistrate’s Court. (James de Villiers, News24)

Cape Town - Serbian assassin Dobrosav Gavric was meant to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Tuesday so that conditions about his incarceration could be discussed.

However, he was not brought to the court. The matter was, therefore, postponed to the end of January.

Gavric faces several legal obstacles in South Africa, including actions relating to his possible extradition.

He had been driving underworld figure Cyril Beeka when Beeka was killed in an assassination-style shooting in March 2011 near the University of the Western Cape.

Gavric was wounded in the chest during the incident.

At the time, he had been going under the name Sasa Kovacevic.

Gavric is wanted in Serbia, where he faces a 35-year jail sentence for murdering two people and assassinating Serbia's most feared warlord, Zeljko Raznatovic, better known as Arkan.

He has denied killing them.

Gavric eventually handed himself over to the Hawks after being discharged from hospital following Beeka's murder and after it became apparent that South African authorities were aware of who he was.

He has been in jail ever since, despite repeated attempts to be released on bail.

