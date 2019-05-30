 

Serbian 'hitman' to fight to remain in SA

2019-05-30 18:32

Tammy Petersen

Magistrate's Court. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Suspected Serbian hitman Dobrosav Gavric did not cut a very intimidating figure when he hobbled into the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court with the aid of a cane for his extradition hearing on Thursday.

But proceedings got off to a false start when the inquiry was postponed for two months, It is set to resume on July 19.

The postponement is to allow the State and defence to negotiate "uncontested facts" in a bid to speed up the process before the hearing starts.

Wanted in Serbia, Gavric faces a 35-year jail sentence for murdering three people, among them warlord Zeljko Raznatovic, better known as Arkan.

Gavric had been the driver for underworld figure Cyril Beeka when Beeka was murdered in Bellville South in an assassination-style shooting eight years ago.

Gavric was shot in the chest in the incident.

At the time, he was using the name Sasa Kovacevic.

After being discharged from hospital, he handed himself over to the Hawks as it was clear his cover had been blown. He has been behind bars since then.

By that stage, he had been in South Africa for about four years after having fled to here in 2008.

Last year his bid in the Constitutional Court for asylum in South Africa was rejected.

He is being held at the Helderstroom Prison near Caledon.

Daily lotto: 2 more lucky winners tonight! 2019-05-29 22:09
