Serial rapist, cop killer gets 20 life terms plus 758 years in jail

A serial rapist, burglar and cop killer was sentenced to 758 years behind bars on Tuesday.

The Gauteng High Court, sitting in the Benoni Magistrate's Court, also handed down 20 life sentences to Bongani Lucky Masuku, 33, for 126 crimes he committed between 2010 and 2018, The Star reported.

He was reportedly part of a syndicate that targeted homes in Soshanguve, Tshwane, Winterveld, Itsoseng and Ikageng near Potchefstroom.

According to The Star, the gang would enter the homes and take turns raping women and teenage girls while robbing and assaulting relatives.

Sowetan tallied the total number of years Masuku was sentenced to 1 258 years.

Masuku reportedly faced 35 counts of rape and a count of murder for killing an off-duty police officer on January 7 last year.

Violent predator

In handing down sentence, Judge Carla van Veenendaal reportedly described Masuku as a violent predator. The gang's victims were aged between 14 and 27.

Sowetan reported that one of the victims had to undergo surgery because of how violent the rape was. As a result, she can no longer have children.

Masuku is married and has two young children, The Star reported. His family reportedly returned to Zimbabwe following his arrest. He worked as a bricklayer.

In August, a serial rapist who used his security vehicle to target women who were going to work was imprisoned for more than a century by the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg, News24 reported.

According to Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Lungelo Dlamini, Sibusiso Blessing Khuzwayo was sentenced to 110 years imprisonment for five counts of rape and four counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances.

The heaviest sentence imposed in South Africa was on December 5, 1997, when serial rapist and murderer Moses Sithole was sentenced to 2 410 years. Justice David Carstairs ordered that Sithole would be required to serve at least 930 years before becoming eligible for parole.

- Compiled by Riaan Grobler