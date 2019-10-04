 

Serial rapist sentenced to 14 life terms for 14 counts of rape

2019-10-04 22:52

Alex Mitchley

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A serial rapist was sentenced to 14 life terms for each of the 14 counts of rape that he was found guilty of in the Mpumalanga High Court, sitting in Delmas, on Friday.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Sipho Alfred Sithole from KwaMhlanga was caught after raping a woman outside a tavern in 2016. After his arrest, DNA samples positively linked him to a string of other crimes.

The victim, who led the police to Sithole, was outside the tavern on her phone when he accosted her.

"Sithole stabbed her with a knife [on] the forehead. He then dragged her to a toilet and raped her," said Mpumalanga NPA spokesperson Monica Nyuswa.

During the trial, it emerged Sithole had committed a string of rapes, kidnappings and attempted murders between 2012 and 2016.

Four of the victims, who were living in the same area as Sithole, were repeatedly raped by him.

"Sithole denied all the allegations levelled against him and maintained his innocence. Senior state advocate Eric Sihlangu led evidence of the victims who told the court how their ordeal affected their lives," Nyuswa said.

"Advocate Sihlangu further submitted victim impact reports and the accused was found guilty as charged."

Judge Tony Thobane convicted Sithole on 14 counts and sentenced him to life for each count.

The acting director of public prosecutions in Mpumalanga, advocate Matric Luphondo, welcomed the conviction and sentence.

He said he hoped it would serve as a deterrent to would-be offenders in light of the scourge of these types of crimes against women and children in the country, Nyuwsa added.

Read more on:    mbombela  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

SARS 'rogue unit' boss: 'I have emails, recorded phone calls' on Malema's tax dispute

2019-10-04 22:12

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: No Friday jackpot winners 2019-10-04 21:27 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 