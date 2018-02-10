Serial stabber arrested in Tembisa

Johannesburg – A man wanted in connection with at least four stabbings, one of which fatal, was arrested by members of the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) on Friday.

EMPD spokesperson Chief Superintendent Wilfred Kgasago said members of the Community Liaison Unit (CLU) were made aware of the man, in his 20s, who was wanted for at least four stabbings since December last year.

“Armed with the description of the suspect and his place of abode, the metro police went out in search for him,” he said.

Kgasago said the CLU members staked out places where the man was known to frequent, and saw the suspect entering his home at Umthambeka Section in Tembisa.

The police officers lay in wait and arrested the man as he was leaving his home to visit a nearby spaza shop.

He said the man was wanted in connection to a murder dating to December.

“It emerged at the time of his arrest that he was out on bail for a knife attack on a victim in the area,” he said.

Kgasago said members of the Umthambeka Section community had witnessed the man stabbing yet another victim in broad daylight last week.

“It is alleged that the knife attack was so vicious, with the injuries sustained by the victim so severe, that a case of attempted murder was registered against him,” he said.

Kgasago said the man was detained at the Tembisa police station and was expected to appear in the Tembisa Magistrate’s Court on Monday.



