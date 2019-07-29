'Set aside politics and prioritise gang violence' - province reacts to transfer of Western Cape top cop

The Western Cape government hopes the new acting provincial police commissioner will set aside internal politicking in the police service following the transfer of Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula to KwaZulu-Natal, Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz said.

National police commissioner General Khehla John Sitole announced on Monday that Jula would start work as the police commissioner in KwaZulu-Natal on August 1.

Lieutenant General Sindile Mfazi will be the acting commissioner in Western Cape while the police work on filling the position before the end of August.

"I welcome the temporary appointment of Lieutenant General Sindile Mfazi which will allow us to follow a proper process to appoint a permanent Provincial Police Commissioner," Fritz said on Monday.

He also called for a provincial police commissioner to be appointed before the start of the Community Policing Forum elections, which are expected to be held between September and December 2019.



In the meantime, he hoped to have a productive working relationship with Mfazi.



"I look forward to the amiable and transparent appointment of a provincial commissioner who will set aside internal politics and immediately prioritise gang-related violence and criminality in the Western Cape," said Fritz.

"It is imperative that the new provincial commissioner be a person of the highest integrity who is not involved in any of the factions that are currently destroying the SAPS (SA Police Service) in the Western Cape."

Fritz's office said new time frames for this have been provided.

The move comes amid a series of operations set up over the past months in the city and the Western Cape. This includes an Anti-Gang Unit, task teams and the arrival of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF).

'Unsavoury internal politicking'

Meanwhile, the City of Cape Town hopes Jula's transfer does not result in drastic changes to policing, MMC for safety and security JP Smith said on Monday.

"Hopefully, we're not going to be reinventing the wheel," Smith said after the news of Jula's move broke.

"SAPS has the right to move him as they see fit. But I'm afraid that it appears to me that the reasons he's being moved are related to a lot of very unhealthy and very unsavoury internal politicking," he said.

He did not know the acting commissioner well enough to comment on whether the handover would be smooth.