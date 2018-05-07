Seven Angels Ministry leader appears in court

The head of the Seven Angels Ministry in Ngcobo - which got caught up in allegations relating to the massacre of six police officials in the Eastern Cape town - will spend the rest of the month behind bars after his case was postponed in the Umzimkhulu Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Banele Mancoba is charged with conspiracy to commit robbery with aggravating circumstances and murder. He will return to court on May 24, NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said.

Meanwhile, six other men accused of the Ngcobo police killings that rocked South Africa in February this year also appeared in the same court on Monday. Their case was postponed to June 14 for further investigation.

On February 21, attackers entered the Ngcobo police station, situated between Mthatha and Queenstown. Five policemen and a soldier were killed.

Two days later, seven suspects were shot dead and 10 others were arrested at the church, following a shootout with police.

The church was led by Banele Mancoba and six other Mancoba brothers: Xolisa, Thandazile, Philile, Phuthumile, Benjamin and Ephraim - following the death of their father in 2015.

Three of them were among those killed.

