Seven arrested for possession of stolen City property

Johannesburg – Seven people were arrested in the Kliptown Bagdad flea market by police on Friday afternoon for being in possession of suspected stolen property belonging to the Johannesburg municipality.

Johannesburg executive mayor Herman Mashaba said a concerned citizen had contacted the City’s Group Forensic and Investigation Service (GFIS) Department and informed the team about a group of people who had stripped off building material from the vacant Kliptown RDP houses in Soweto.

“A team was immediately dispatched to Kliptown Bagdad flea market and it was confirmed that the building material was stripped off the RDP houses," he said.



Mashaba said the material was then being sold to the public in the market. He said when the suspects were questioned about where they got the building material from, they became violent and threatened the team.

“An operation was then set up by GFIS, the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) and SAPS. The flea market was raided and building material belonging to the City was confiscated by JMPD,” he said.

Mashaba said one of the suspects arrested was also implicated in the theft of 12 panels of clear view fence from the Soweto Country Club in December last year.

The suspects will appear in the Kliptown Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 5 February 2018.

“I am happy that the thieves are behind bars and I have no doubt that the SAPS will work around the clock to ensure that everyone involved faces the full might of the law. I would like to commend GFIS, JMPD and the SAPS for the sterling job,” said Mashaba.

“I would also like to thank the residents of Kliptown and Eldorado Park who refused to be part of these criminal activities and pointed out the thieves,” he said.

Mashaba encouraged people to report any theft, fraud and corruption activities through the 24-hour tip-off hotline 0800 002 587 , or by visiting the GFIS offices situated at 48 Ameshoff Street in Braamfontein.

