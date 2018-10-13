 

Seven children rescued from ex-Seven Angels' cult follower

2018-10-13 13:18

Jenni Evans

Photo: Getty Images/Gallo Images

Photo: Getty Images/Gallo Images

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Seven Eastern Cape children were taken to a place of safety after neighbours reported that they were being kept out of school because of their father's religious beliefs, the province's Department of Social Development said.

Department spokesperson Gcobani Maswana said their father did not allow his children to go to school or have birth certificates.

"He believed they could not get an education from worldly society," said Maswana.

The department thinks he may have been a part of the Seven Angels Ministry cult which was discovered after five police officers were shot dead in a robbery at Ngcobo police station in February.

While following the trail of the killers police came upon a collection of filthy rooms where women and children were kept in dire conditions and were not allowed to leave the property. Some members of the cult were arrested, and others were killed in a shootout with police.

Maswana said it is thought that the father of children moved from there to a village near Idutywa with his family.

However, neighbours became upset that none of he and his wife's nine children between the ages of 7 to 14 were going to school.

They raised their concerns with authorities and it was established that not only were the children not going to school, but they did not even have birth certificates.

READ: Forensics team returns to controversial Ngcobo church 

In a lengthy process a court order was obtained to remove seven of the nine children to places of safety.

"They deserve to have an identity. They deserve to have an education," said Maswana.

Maswana said that in addition to the incredible inter-agency corperation that led to the children being taken into care, the department was bowled over by how the residents were so worried about the children and let the authorities know.

And, after the children were removed, residents rallied around to collect blankets, clothes and any other items that they could donate to contribute to the department's and NGOs' efforts to make the childrens' experience less traumatic.

The children are also receiving health checks and counselling.

In the meantime, processes are underway to investigate the circumstances of the remaining two children, and to establish more details regarding the parents' actions. 

On February 21, attackers entered Ngcobo police station, between Mthatha and Queenstown, and shot and killed five policemen and a soldier.

A subsequent raid at the Seven Angels Ministry left seven people, suspected to be involved in the murders, dead.

Three Mancoba brothers, who were church leaders, were among those killed.

At least six people were arrested.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    port elizabeth

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Four killed as truck ripped open in crash near Nelspruit

21 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: 'Blood Friday' – Communities affected by gang violence give Gauteng premier letter of demands
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, October 12 2018-10-12 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 