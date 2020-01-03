 

Seven killed, 15 injured in horror KwaZulu-Natal taxi accident

2020-01-03 09:48

Kaveel Singh

Ambulance. (Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

Seven people have been killed and 15 others injured after a taxi rolled down an embankment on the R102 in Umhlali, north of Durban on Friday.

IPSS spokesperson Paul Herbst said rescue operations had to be performed after bodies were trapped in the vehicle.

"Police search and rescue have arrived to help with extrication. At this stage we confirm seven people have died in this tragic incident," Herbst said.

The vehicle was carrying 22 people.

By Christmas Eve, Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula confirmed that a total of 589 people had lost their lives on the roads over the festive season thus far.

This included 489 fatal crashes.

At the time, he said the majority of deaths were pedestrians followed by passengers, and then drivers and cyclists.

