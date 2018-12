Seven people have been killed in a taxi crash on the R61 between Cradock and Tarkastad in the Eastern Cape.

This is after the driver of the taxi lost control and overturned when the vehicle's tyre burst, Provincial Transport Department Spokesperson Unathi Binqose said.

Binqose said the taxi was travelling from Cape Town to various parts of the Eastern Cape.

"There were 14 passengers and 5 children plus the driver," he said.

Binqose said seven other passengers, including two children were taken to Cradock hospital and were in a serious condition.

Binqose added that police were investigating a case of culpable homicide.