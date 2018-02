Seven killed, several others trapped in gruesome accident near Tulbagh

Cape Town - Seven people have been killed and several others are still trapped after two trucks and two cars collided between Wolseley and Tulbagh, in the Western Cape on Friday afternoon.

"It is really a gruesome accident. Emergency services are working tirelessly to free those who are still trapped," Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa said.

Africa could not confirm how many people were trapped.

He said law enforcement officers were on the scene.

The road has been temporarily closed for motorists.