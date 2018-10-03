Seven nabbed after woman killed during Eastern Cape cash van heist

Seven suspects have been arrested after a cash-in-transit heist left one motorist dead and another injured outside Mthatha. (Supplied)

Seven suspects have been arrested after a cash-in-transit heist left one motorist dead and another injured outside Mthatha, police said on Wednesday.

Five people were arrested on Tuesday afternoon - a day after a gang travelling in a bakkie shot at a security vehicle on the N2 in Tsolo in the Eastern Cape, police said.

Two others were arrested on Monday within hours of the heist.

The bullets fired killed a 30-year-old woman and injured another motorist.

Three security guards were disarmed and tied up before the safe was forced open and an undisclosed amount of cash was stolen.

Activation plan

Police spokesperson Vishnu Naidoo said the five were nabbed in another province as part of a joint 72-hour activation plan. The Hawks, forensics teams and Crime Intelligence worked with police to compile the evidence.

"The tracking team, acting on a tip-off from Crime Intelligence, managed to trace and apprehend five suspects near the Nigel off-ramp in Gauteng," he said.

"They were found to be driving a Toyota Hilux Bakkie [which had] false number plates. During a search of the vehicle, a false compartment was discovered where an undisclosed amount of money, three rifles, including two AK47s, magazines and rounds of ammunition were found."

National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sitole said the activation plan has "again proven to be very effective".

"The mobilisation of maximum expert resources within this short space of time is critical to an effective investigation process, especially with regards to information and evidence gathering. This is what prevents ruthless perpetrators little or no opportunity to escape."

The five arrested in Nigel are expected to appear in the local Magistrate's Court for gun and ammunition charges and the fake number plate allegations.

They are expected to be transferred to the Eastern Cape to answer to the charges relating to the heist, Naidoo added.



