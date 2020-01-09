 

Seven North West children found after going missing while swimming in local river

2020-01-09 19:37

Sesona Ngqakamba

(Getty)

(Getty)

Seven children who were reported missing in Madibogo, North West, have been found unharmed, police have said.

The seven children, five girls, aged between 9 and 15 and two boys, aged 9, 10 were last seen swimming at a nearby river on Tuesday. 

They were reported missing by their parents at around 23:35 on the day, leading to an immediate investigation. 

Police spokesperson Sergeant Collin Lekwene said the police search included a visit to the children’s close friends and relatives on Wednesday at around 06:20. At about 11:30, however, they were found unharmed nearly 17km from their homes.

Lekwene said that, when one of the children was interviewed, one of them reported that an unknown male had threatened them while they were swimming and fearing for their lives, they had fled to Madibogopan Villiage. 

Acting cluster commander of Vryburg, Colonel Johannes Mashaba, said the incident was concerning, following reported cases of children drowning in the area. Mashaba advised parents to ensure that their children were safe at all times, especially after the heavy rains that have fallen in various areas in the province. 

