Sixteen people were injured when a train derailed in Boksburg on Tuesday afternoon, Gauteng paramedics said.

Three train carriages were found to have derailed at the Elandsfontein train station around 16:20, said Netcare 911's Shawn Herbst.

Herbst said injuries ranged from mild to moderate.

It was not immediately clear what led to the derailment but authorities were on the scene.

Gauteng Metrorail spokesperson Lilian Mofokeng confirmed there had been a derailment and said 13 commuters were being attended to at the scene.