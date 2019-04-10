 

Several injured, shops damaged after Durban CBD building catches fire

2019-04-10 11:04

Kaveel Singh

Several people were injured in a fire in the Durban CBD on Wednesday. (Supplied: Rescue Care)



Several people in the Durban CBD had to be treated by emergency services on Wednesday after a building caught fire.

Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the fire in the building on the corner of Queen and Grey streets left three stores and some apartments damaged.

"Multiple people are being treated on scene by our paramedics. The fire was successfully extinguished [by the] Durban Fire Department."

He said that Queen Street was closed while Grey Street was partially blocked.

"The area should be avoided."

This is a developing story.



(Supplied: Rescue Care)



(Supplied: Rescue Care)

