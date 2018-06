What To Read Next

Multiple shots have been fired in Pietermaritzburg, leaving one person confirmed dead and another injured.



Police responded to the scene, where a volley of shots rang out on Friday morning.

The shooting, understood to be taxi-related, took place in Church Street near the N3, at the Greytown off-ramp.



According to ER24, one man was killed and another injured.



"ER24 paramedics, along with other services, arrived on the scene to find the local authorities already in attendance. Upon closer inspection, paramedics found the body of a man lying in the middle of the road. Unfortunately, the man had sustained numerous gunshot wounds and showed no signs of life.

Nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead," it said in a statement.



"A second man was assessed on scene by paramedics. It was found that the man had sustained a gunshot wound to his leg. The man was treated for his injuries and thereafter transported to a nearby provincial hospital."



IPSS spokesperson Dylan Meyrick could only confirm that there are "definitely people down".



KwaZulu Natal police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala could only confirm that people had been injured.



She said police officers were on the scene and no further information was yet available.

