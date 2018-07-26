 

PICS: Several shops on fire at an East Rand shopping centre

2018-07-26 10:56

Iavan Pijoos

Several shops caught fire at a shopping centre in Boksburg in Ekurhuleni on Thursday morning and emergency services personnel are currently at a scene.

Ekurhuleni Disaster and Emergency Management Services spokesperson William Ntladi said the fire was reported at East Rand Retail Park in North Rand Road.  

He added that several shops and wall structures were engulfed in flames.

"The shopping centre is opposite the fire station, so we do have active firefighting as we speak. We haven't yet recorded any casualties as a result of the fire," Ntladi said.

This is a developing story.

Emergency services are currently attending to a scene in Boksburg in Ekurhuleni after several shops caught fire. (Supplied)

Emergency services are currently attending to a scene in Boksburg in Ekurhuleni after several shops caught fire. (Supplied)

