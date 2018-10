What To Read Next

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a severe weather watch warning of thundershowers over Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Limpopo and the North West on Wednesday.

Satellite imagery shows a thick band of cloud over certain areas in the northern parts of SA.

Temperatures in Gauteng are expected to peak at 30°C in Johannesburg on Wednesday and 25°C on Thursday.

"Partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, becoming cloudy from the south later," the SAWS said in its Gauteng forecast.

In Nelspruit, the maximum temperature is expected to be 21°C, while it is expected to be 28°C in Emalahleni and Polokwane. Mahikeng is expected to reach a maximum of 30°C.

Windy.com indicated thundershower activity over the northern parts of SA, centred around Pretoria, Polokwane, Groblersdal, Emalahleni and Daggakraal on Wednesday.

A low pressure system of around 1 000 millibars appears to be driving the thunderstorm activity, which is set to subside by Thursday.

The SAWS also issued a weather advisory for fog along the eastern escarpment of Limpopo and hot weather over the Western Bushveld.

