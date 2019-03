Heavy downpours and hail in parts of Johannesburg have resulted in flooding and traffic chaos.



Two taxis were caught in flooded waters but managed to reach safety, while roads in Soweto and about four homes in Eldorado Park were damaged, emergency medical services spokesperson Nana Radebe said.



"There were no reports of fatalities or injuries," she said.



The South African Weather Service has issued a warning of severe thunderstorms leading to localised flooding, and hail in Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni, Tshwane and the West Rand.



Motorists are advised to avoid roads around Ellis Park Stadium and Smit Street in Braamfontein.



"The water is knee-high (on Smit Street)," metro police spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said.



The Bedfordview and Edenvale News reports that water is "bubbling" through a bridge in Edenvale from the water beneath it, which is rapidly rising.