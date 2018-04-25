 

Severe weather warning for Western Cape, with heavy thunderstorms, hail expected

2018-04-25 12:54

Jenna Etheridge

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The City of Cape Town is on standby as it prepares for severe thunderstorms from Wednesday evening into Thursday morning.

This was after the SA Weather Office advised the city of a severe weather warning, said disaster risk management spokesperson Charlotte Powell.

Gale force north-westerly winds are expected along the coast between Table Bay and Cape Agulhas from Wednesday evening. They were expected to subside by late Thursday morning.

Severe thunderstorms are expected over the Cape Metro, south-eastern parts of the Cape Winelands and the extreme northern parts of the Overberg District overnight into early Thursday morning.

"There are good indications of thunderstorm activity early morning tomorrow, with the possibility of some of them being severe," Powell said.

"The main disruptive weather potentially coming from the severe thunderstorms is heavy downpours of rain, which could lead to localised flooding, strong and damaging winds, as well as a possibility of large amounts of small hail."

Impacts were expected to be minor at this stage.

However, Powell said there was a small possibility of certain areas being significantly affected, specifically informal settlements over the Cape Flats and southern Peninsula, with flooding and strong winds potentially causing damage.

"All City Services and applicable external agencies are being placed on stand-by to deal with any potential consequences related to the weather."

Read more on:    cape town  |  weather

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

6 arrested as protesters cause chaos in Cape Town, Overberg

2018-04-25 12:40

Inside News24

 
/News
De Lille: 'I fear no one but my God'
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 13:44 PM
Road name: PROTEST MARCH

Sir Lowry's Pass 13:30 PM
Road name: N2

More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, April 24 2018-04-24 21:09 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 