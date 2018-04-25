Severe weather warning for Western Cape, with heavy thunderstorms, hail expected

What To Read Next

The City of Cape Town is on standby as it prepares for severe thunderstorms from Wednesday evening into Thursday morning.

This was after the SA Weather Office advised the city of a severe weather warning, said disaster risk management spokesperson Charlotte Powell.

Gale force north-westerly winds are expected along the coast between Table Bay and Cape Agulhas from Wednesday evening. They were expected to subside by late Thursday morning.

Severe thunderstorms are expected over the Cape Metro, south-eastern parts of the Cape Winelands and the extreme northern parts of the Overberg District overnight into early Thursday morning.

"There are good indications of thunderstorm activity early morning tomorrow, with the possibility of some of them being severe," Powell said.

"The main disruptive weather potentially coming from the severe thunderstorms is heavy downpours of rain, which could lead to localised flooding, strong and damaging winds, as well as a possibility of large amounts of small hail."

Impacts were expected to be minor at this stage.

However, Powell said there was a small possibility of certain areas being significantly affected, specifically informal settlements over the Cape Flats and southern Peninsula, with flooding and strong winds potentially causing damage.

"All City Services and applicable external agencies are being placed on stand-by to deal with any potential consequences related to the weather."