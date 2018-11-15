 

'Sexual content': DA's Van Damme unfazed by threatening email

2018-11-15 19:24

Sesona Ngqakamba

DA Member of Parliament Phumzile van Damme. (Conrad Bornman, Gallo Images, Rapport)

DA MP Phumzile van Damme says she is not bothered by an email threatening to leak pictures and videos of her if she does not pay up. 

In the email, which she shared on Twitter, the extortionist threatens to share "photos and videos of your (Van Damme's) most passionate funs with adult content (sic)". 

The person demands that Van Damme transfer $829 to a Bitcoin cryptocurrency wallet and the account will be deleted.

Van Damme was given 48 hours to respond. 

"I'm not taking it seriously at all. I've asked the IT department to look at it but it seems to be something going on in South Africa," Van Damme told News24. 

Giggling, Van Damme told News24 she had nothing to worry about because she also did not have "that kind of content". 

"I get those emails all the time. I guess it's because my email is public. I just send them to my junk mail. I am not at all concerned, it seems to be a scam that is doing the rounds," she said. 

Van Damme tweeted on Thursday, after sharing the email: "The email scammers are trying hard shame. Unshaken. No Bitcoin transfer coming from me". 

In the email the scammer states that he/she is a spyware software developer and that Van Damme's account has been hacked in the "summer of 2018". 

The scammer claims to be aware of everything Van Damme does on her phone.

"I can see absolutely everything that you do, view and download your files and any data to yourself. I also have access to the camera on your device," the email reads. 

In addition, the person claims to know what Van Damme likes. 

"I know what you like hard funs (adult sites). Oh yes.. I'm know your secret life, which you are hiding from everyone (sic)." 

Van Damme said she received replies from people who received similar emails.

Read more on:    phumzile van damme  |  social media

