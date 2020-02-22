 

Shabalala to be posthumously awarded, academy to be built in his name

2020-02-22 14:51

Nicole McCain

Lebohang 'Lebo M' Morake, music producer and composer is seen during the memorial service of the lead vocalist of Ladysmith Black Mambazo Joseph Shabalala.

Lebohang 'Lebo M' Morake, music producer and composer is seen during the memorial service of the lead vocalist of Ladysmith Black Mambazo Joseph Shabalala. (Darren Stewart, Gallo Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The founder of vocal group Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Joseph Shabalala, will be posthumously nominated for the gold national Order of Ikhamanga. 

At Shabalala's funeral in Ladysmith on Saturday, President Cyril Ramaphosa committed to nominate him for the award.

Ladysmith Black Mambazo was awarded a silver national Order of Ikhamanga as a group in October 2008.

READ | Ramaphosa: Joseph Shabalala is a 'true ambassador' for SA

Shabalala died on February 11 in Pretoria, at the age of 78, after a long illness.

In the days after the news broke, President Ramaphosa announced that a special official funeral category 2 would be held in Shabalala's honour.

The president also ordered that flags be flown at half-mast until the evening of February 22.

'Legend'

Ramaphosa delivered the eulogy at Shabalala's funeral, saying he was a man who was truly deserving of the title of "legend" and that he was one of the most "inspiring and remarkable men of our time".

To honour the late musician's legacy, the president also vowed to build the music academy Shabalala had always dreamed of.

"It was his greatest wish to see the Mambazo Academy for South African Music and Culture up and running … We must do all we can to see to it that uBaba Shabalala's dream does indeed come true," said Ramaphosa.

"We will make sure the Mambazo academy is built and this, together with the premier of our province, we promise and it will be done."

The academy will build on a project currently run by Ladysmith Black Mambazo, which offers a mobile academic programme that visits high schools in the province, offering music workshops for young, aspiring artists. This programme will be expanded to the rest of the country, Ramaphosa has vowed.

Ramaphosa also committed to various other programmes to fund and promote local artists.

Shabalala and Ladysmith Black Mambazo's music promoted harmony, love and tolerance, Ramaphosa said.

"He championed pride in culture, language and indigenous music at a time when our culture were being degraded and denigrated by our oppressors … He has made us to be proud in our indigenous languages. He has made us to be proud of being South African."

Read more on:    ladysmith black mambazo  |  joseph shabalala
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Ramaphosa: Joseph Shabalala is a 'true ambassador' for SA

2020-02-22 14:09

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | 'We are not protected as you are Mr President - our children are doing the dying’
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 17:17 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 15:28 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto winner bags a whopping R400K 2020-02-21 21:31 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 