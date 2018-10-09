 

Shack dwellers protest against assassinations

2018-10-09 08:08

Nomfundo Xolo and Thembela Ntongana

In Cape Town over 150 activists marched from the Methodist church in Greenmarket Square to the Cape Town police station. They carried makeshift coffins in remembrance of the activists that have been killed. Photo: Ashraf Hendricks

In Cape Town over 150 activists marched from the Methodist church in Greenmarket Square to the Cape Town police station. They carried makeshift coffins in remembrance of the activists that have been killed. Photo: Ashraf Hendricks

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Leader of the shack dweller movement Abahlali baseMjondolo, Sibusiso Zikode, and hundreds, perhaps thousands, of its members took to the streets of Durban on Monday. Zikode has been in hiding, fearing for his life.

The marchers voiced their concerns over the South African Police Services (SAPS), Mayor Zandile Gumede and councillors, GroundUp has reported.

The march, led by the movement's provincial chairperson, Mqapheli Bonono, moved from Curries Fountain to City Hall, where the protesters delivered a detailed memorandum to Brigadier Tefo Mpete of the SAPS provincial office.

"Abahlali came out in their numbers today, and the city came to a standstill. If the City continues not to take us seriously, we will no longer have a legal march. We will do more than [bring] the city to a standstill. We are tired of being treated less than dogs," said Bonono.

Surrounded by three bodyguards, Zikode urged members of the movement to fight for their place in South Africa.

"We are the last people to be homeless in South Africa. Why are we being killed by our own for wanting land and development? Is it because we are poor?" asked Zikode.

With banners and chants, the marchers said they were tired of killings, intimidation and illegal evictions. They also condemned corrupt ward councillors.

Abahlali was joined by other organisations, including the Market Users Committee, Ubunye Bamahostela, the Congolese Solidarity Campaign, members of the National Union of Metal Workers of South Africa (Numsa) and the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu).

Zikode said the municipality has seven days to respond.

The organisation has demanded a commission of inquiry to investigate the killing of its members, state protection for members whose lives are being threatened, as well as full disclosure and inclusion in the housing developments in Durban. It also demanded full disclosure of the housing budget in Durban.

At least 16 activists aligned to Abahlali BaseMjondolo have been killed since 2013.

The repression against the movement has seen a sharp increase in the last year, according to members. On May 22, S'fiso Ngcobo, a local chairperson of the movement, was assassinated in eKukhayeni, Marianhill, outside Durban.

Solidarity march in Cape Town

In Cape Town, more than 150 activists marched from the Methodist church in Greenmarket Square to the Cape Town central police station.

Activists came from organisations such as the Social Justice Coalition (SJC), Equal Education (EE), #UniteBehind, Reclaim the City, and Izwe Lethu Town Two occupants.

They carried makeshift coffins in remembrance of the activists who have been killed.

"We are at a point where we are no longer fearful. We have become experts on burying our comrades," said Abahlali baseMjondolo spokesperson Thapelo Mohapi.

Mohape said the organisation was happy with the solidarity that it has been getting from different civil society organisations across the country.

"We are here to say enough is enough. Within seven months, Abahlali baseMjondolo has lost seven leaders at the hands of hitmen and the anti-land invasion unit in KwaZulu-Natal," said Mohape.

SJC secretary general Axolile Notywala said the march was for activists across the country and not just those in Durban.

"We are here to say President Cyril Ramaphosa and Minister [of Police] Bheki Cele must do their jobs and investigate these criminals. The criminals even within the ANC must be investigated. The criminals within the police must be investigated and arrested," said Notywala.

"There cannot be places where people are being killed for demanding basic services, for demanding housing and for asking for the right [for the people of Xolobeni] to say no [to mining]. We know the comrades from Xolobeni are also being targeted. It is happening across the country," said Notywala

The march also highlighted the deaths of other activists like Sikhosiphi Bazooka Rhadebe from Amadiba Crisis Committee in Xolobeni, Philela Gilwa and Mthunzi 'Ras' Zuma from the Town two land occupation and Zamuxolo "Rasta" Patrick Dolophini from the Helen Bowden occupation.

"We are here for what is a shared struggle for people in Xolobeni, a shared struggle for people in Joe Slovo and Blikkisdorp and the rest of the country," said Equal Education general secretary Noncedo Madubebe

A memorandum was accepted by the Cape Town police station shift commander, Lieutenant Colonel Vincent Zaba.

Zaba said the memorandum would be sent to the office of the provincial commissioner who will send it to SAPS' national office.

Read more on:    durban  |  cape town  |  protests

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Nene facing severe credibility problem as mid-term budget looms

2018-10-09 07:11

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa delivers Desmond Tutu International Peace Lecture
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, October 6 2018-10-06 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 