 

Shack fires in Cape Town claim seven lives

2019-12-23 13:07

Ntwaagae Seleka

EMS workers are seen at the site of an informal settlement during fire. (Felix Dlangamandla, Gallo Images, Netwerk24, file)

EMS workers are seen at the site of an informal settlement during fire. (Felix Dlangamandla, Gallo Images, Netwerk24, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Three people have died in a shack fire in Masiphumelele, Cape Town.

The three were burnt beyond recognition.

This brings the total of people who have died in Cape Town shack fire since the weekend to seven.

READ | Three people, including two children, die in shack fire in Strand

City of Cape Town fire and emergency spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said they had received a call about a shack on fire in Houmoed Street, Masiphumelele, early on Monday morning.

"Four firefighting appliances, a rescue vehicle and 19 staff members managed to contain and extinguish the fire just before 06:00. Whilst clearing the debris, three bodies were found burnt beyond recognition," said Carelse.

He continued that four other people had also been burnt to death in separate incidents over the weekend at the Siqalo informal settlement, in Philippi, and Khayelitsha.

"At Siqalo, two adult males were also killed when their shack caught fire. In Phillipi, a male person was also burnt to death and in Khayelitsha another adult man also died while a woman who was with him sustained burn wounds and was taken to hospital," said Carelse.

According to the Stats SA Mortality and Cause of death report, smoke, fires and flames accounted for 6.8% (2 328) of deaths due to external causes of accidental injury in 2016.

Read more on:    cape town  |  fires
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Parole board considering Fees Must Fall activist Kanya Cekeshe's release

2019-12-23 11:14

Inside News24

 
Matric Results

Matric Results are coming soon!

Notify me when results become available

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

/News
WATCH | News24's 2019 Festive season special - politicians and Siya 'sing’ Santa Claus Is Coming To Town
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Kraaifontein 12:29 PM
Road name: Okavango Road

Cape Town 12:28 PM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
More traffic reports
No winners in Sunday's Daily Lotto jackpot 2019-12-22 21:26 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 