Shacks gutted in early morning Cape Town fire

Over 100 shacks were destroyed in a blaze in the Masiphumelele informal settlement in Cape Town in the early hours of Sunday morning.

"Just after 01:00, the city's fire and rescue service received a call reporting numerous informal structures alight in Masiphumelele," said spokesperson Jermaine Carelse.

"Eight fire fighting appliances, a rescue vehicle and 36 firefighters were in attendance."

He said firefighters battled the blaze for nearly five hours.

"No fatalities or injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined," Carelse said.

The City of Cape Town's disaster risk management spokesperson Charlotte Powell confirmed that 119 structures were destroyed, affecting 211 people.

"Emergency sheltering has been activated [at the] Masiphumelele community hall," she said.