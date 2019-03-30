Shall we dance? Ramaphosa shows off his skills at KZN rally

President Cyril Ramaphosa during the Human Rights Day celebrations as well as the Sharpeville Massacre commemoration at George Thabe sports grounds on March 21, 2019 in Sharpeville, South Africa. In 1960, 69 people were killed and hundreds were injured when police opened fire on protesters who were marching against pass laws. (Photo by Gallo Images/Netwerk24/Deaan Vivier)

President Cyril Ramaphosa moved and shook his body to the ANC's new election track Let's grow South Africa together, at a rally ahead of the general elections.

Ramaphosa was at the rally in KwaZulu-Natal when a male dancer clad in training gear took to the stage.

The president joined him, trying his darnedest to prove that his age hasn't caught up with him just yet.

Many people took to social media to have their say about the president's antics. Responses varied from praise and laughter to shock and criticism.

A PRESIDENT!! #growsouthafrica #ThumaMina

His predecessors often danced when the opportunity arose.

Former president Nelson Mandela was the first leader in the democratic dispensation who introduced dancing by doing his famous Madiba dance. The elderly statesmen, made his trademark dance popular by just shaking his body side to side with his fists clinched, charming the crowd with his smile.

Mandela's successor Thabo Mbeki also took the stage on an occasion to dance with gospel singer Solly Moholo.

Former head of state Jacob Zuma is known for his singing and dancing skills. He often closed government or ANC events with a song and dance.

Msholozi, as Zuma was known, usually left crowds excited and screaming for more.

The South African presidents' ability to get down and boogie may have had an effect on British Prime Minister, Theresa May.

May also moved her body, not once but many times, during her visit to South Africa last year.

Journalists gasped. Politicians burst into applause and laughter. ABBA's 'Dancing Queen' played loud, and Theresa May shimmied her way to the podiumhttps://t.co/y5ie8j9a1Z pic.twitter.com/99yjtHAlDV

Former president of the United States, Barack Obama can't be left behind.

The loved former leader of the land of the free charmed many with his dancing skills.

Michelle & @BarackObama dancing to @MichaelJackson’s #Thriller on #Halloween is the dorkiest thing you'll see today! https://t.co/24jKDIPDqv pic.twitter.com/YZG8rX5Fq1