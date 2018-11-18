Shamila Batohi tipped for NDPP post - report

Advocate Shamila Batohi is apparently President Cyril Ramaphosa's top pick for the national director of public prosecutions (NDPP) position, the Sunday Times reported.

The weekly newspaper said it had reliable information that Batohi had fulfilled all the criteria the president would be looking for in appointing someone suitable to the role.

News24 reported on Friday that Bathohi was the final candidate to be interviewed. During her interview, Batohi described the office of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) as a "house on fire".

Batohi has been a senior legal adviser to the prosecutor at the International Criminal Court since 2009.

She was the first woman to be appointed as a director of public prosecutions when she took up the job in 2009 in KwaZulu-Natal.

She also known for leading the prosecution of disgraced Proteas cricket captain Hansie Cronje at the King commission of inquiry.

Eleven candidates interviewed

Eleven candidates for the NDPP position were interviewed by a panel headed by Energy Minister Jeff Radebe. These interviews were concluded on Friday.

In a statement issued by the Presidency on Sunday it was confirmed that Batohi's name was among the five to which be submitted to the President.

The others are Advocate Andrea Johnson, Advocate Simphiwe Mlotshwa, Advocate Rodney De Kock and Advocate Siyabulela Mapoma.

President Cyril Ramaphosa was given 90 days from August 13 to appoint a new NDPP following the exit of then NDPP Shaun Abrahams.

The Constitutional Court declared Abrahams' appointment unconstitutional.

Jeff Radebe, who headed up the panel that interviewed the candidates, said the nomination of five candidates reflected the confidence of the panel that the position of NDPP would be filled by a fit and proper national director. He added that it reflected the depth of leadership capacity and legal excellence in South Africa’s legal sector.

"President Ramaphosa, who this week completed a three-nation working visit to the European Union and is currently participating in an African Union Summit in Ethiopia, will study the recommendations of the panel and make an appointment within the timeline directed by the Constitutional Court," the statement read.