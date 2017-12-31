 

Sharks eat body of drowned man

2017-12-31 18:18

Correspondent

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg - An alert for sharks on certain Eastern Cape beaches has been issued after the skeleton of a drowned man washed up ashore, the province’s health department said on Sunday.

In the incident, two men drowned just before Christmas at Port St Johns, said spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo.

"We sent a helicopter and during the search they spotted two sharks in the water."

The next day, a "fresh skeleton with no flesh, only a small piece on the leg – washed up".

The body of the second person has not been recovered.

While the men had already died by drowning, it seemed that the one body was then discovered in the water and eaten by sharks, said Kupelo.

"We urge those are going to the beach at the wild coast…to be extra cautious when going to the sea and to beware of sharks."

Read more on:    port elizabeth  |  accidents

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Three dead after KZN rains

2017-12-31 16:41

Inside News24

 
ADVERTORIAL
Competition regulation for a growing and inclusive economy

ADVERTORIAL: The Competition Commission of South Africa is conducting advocacy work in the South African automotive aftermarket industry and has gazetted a Draft Code of Conduct for public comment.

/News
The simple life of Ceres' mountian dwellers
 

WATCH: Man takes off on deck chair connected to 90 balloons

It's almost like the movie UP! , one man decided to take to the skies - in a deck chair.

 
 

You won't want to miss...

Top 10 global football transfers
New couples should only see each other twice a week
Why are you attracted to women who look like your mother?
The grooming secrets of SA's male celebs
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 20:53 PM
Road name: CONGESTION

Cape Town 08:07 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday December 30 2017-12-30 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 