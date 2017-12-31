Sharks eat body of drowned man

Johannesburg - An alert for sharks on certain Eastern Cape beaches has been issued after the skeleton of a drowned man washed up ashore, the province’s health department said on Sunday.

In the incident, two men drowned just before Christmas at Port St Johns, said spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo.

"We sent a helicopter and during the search they spotted two sharks in the water."

The next day, a "fresh skeleton with no flesh, only a small piece on the leg – washed up".

The body of the second person has not been recovered.

While the men had already died by drowning, it seemed that the one body was then discovered in the water and eaten by sharks, said Kupelo.

"We urge those are going to the beach at the wild coast…to be extra cautious when going to the sea and to beware of sharks."

