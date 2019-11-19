Shattered and heartbroken: Tributes pour in for top state advocate Ferreira-Watt

There has been an outpouring of tributes from fellow professionals and the South African art community for slain senior state advocate Addelaid Ferreira-Watt, who was shot and killed in a suspected accident in a regional court in Ixopo, KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday.

Ferreira-Watt, 51, was hit in her hip when a weapon - believed to be a shotgun booked in as evidence in a house robbery case - was discharged in court. She later died in hospital.

Art dealer Sonja Nel of Sonja Nel paintings paid tribute to the lawyer, saying she was a "patron of us artists".

"[She was] always encouraging us and making us feel our best. She managed to enter the hearts of our homes and touched each of our lives in a very specific way."

She added: "We salute you our dear friend. Our hearts are very sore and heavy today as we are saying our goodbyes. Words are too few to express our loss. May you rest in peace."

Commenting on her final Facebook post, user Robyn Wendy Day said: "Shattering, terribly sad news. Our thoughts are with [her daughter] and family."

Adriaan Boshoff Junior said in a post that Ferreira-Watt was a "wonderful friend over the years and will be dearly missed by myself and the South African art community".

"She was a passionate and fiery soul. Her enthusiastic light will burn in our hearts forever. Condolences to her daughter, family and friends."

In a staff bereavement notice, the National Prosecuting Authority said Ferreira-Watt's death was deeply mourned, reported Netwerk24.

"Her untimely passing is mourned by all. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family during this difficult time. The family has requested that their privacy be respected," KwaZulu-Natal director of public prosecutions Elaine Zungu was quoted as saying.

Former Hawks head Johan Booysen tweeted: "Whatever the circumstances. Someone will have to account for the death of Adv Adelaide Ferreira-Watt in Umzimkhulu court yesterday."

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said police would be investigating a case of culpable homicide.

"Unfortunately, we cannot divulge further information as the investigations are at a sensitive stage," he said.

NPA spokesperson Kholiswa Mdhuli said they would not comment on the details of the incident yet.

"We are not commenting on the matter for now because it is still with police," Mdhuli told News24 on Tuesday.