Shaun Abrahams sets deadline to communicate Zuma decision - NPA

Cape Town - The National Director of Public Prosecutions will confirm his decision relating to the corruption charges against Jacob Zuma to the lawyers of the former president and the affected parties by March 15, the National Prosecuting Authority said on Monday.

Spokesperson Luvuyo Mfaku said the State attorney's office has written to the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) confirming Shaun Abrahams had reached a decision and would be communicating this by the cut-off date, less than three weeks away.

Mfaku said Abrahams would thereafter "announce his decision to the nation".

At 21:00 on January 31, just hours before his deadline, Zuma submitted representations to the NPA.

The representations relate to a Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) ruling which dismissed Zuma's and the NPA's application to appeal a North Gauteng High Court ruling that the dropping of the corruption charges against him by then NPA boss Mokotedi Mpshe was "irrational".

Mpshe dropped the charges, based on the so-called "Spy Tapes", which were presented to him by Zuma's legal team.

The tapes were made up of recordings of telephone conversations between then Scorpions boss Leonard McCarthy and former NPA boss Bulelani Ngcuka, which Zuma's legal team claimed showed political interference in the decision to charge him.

