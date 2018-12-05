Shaun Abrahams wishes new NPA boss 'well'

Former national director of public prosecutions (NDPP) Shaun Abrahams has wished his newly appointed successor, Shamila Batohi, well, the Sowetan reported on Wednesday

Abrahams is overseas and spoke to the publication via telephone just after Batohi's appointment was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday.

Abrahams reportedly said he had worked with Batohi when she was in charge of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in KwaZulu-Natal.

"I have worked with Shamila. She headhunted me for a post in Pietermaritzburg while she was the DPP [director of public prosecutions] in KwaZulu-Natal," he told Sowetan.

The newspaper asked him if he had any advice for her on how to deal with the challenges that come with the post, to which Abrahams simply said that he "wishes her well".

Batohi will take up her post in February 2019 after serving her notice as senior legal advisor at the International Criminal Court, News24 reported.

Batohi, who is the first female serving as an NDPP, says the Presidency has recognised the role of women in the pursuit of equality, justice and a fair society.

"This is a historic moment for women," she said.

"Today, your NDPP stands with you and together we stand for justice and the nation," Batohi said, adding that she will serve the country with humility and dedication.

Ramaphosa said the NDPP occupies a vital position in South African democracy, adding that the position makes an essential contribution to upholding the rule of law.

"The NDPP must ensure that the National Prosecuting Authority exercises its functions without fear, favour or prejudice and should not be beholden to any vested interests, whether in politics, in business or elsewhere," he said.

Ramaphosa also said the NDPP needs to be able to take decisions independently and impartially.

House on fire

During her interview, Batohi described the office of the NPA as a "house on fire".

She also described the kind of leader that she believed should head up the NPA. She told the panel that she believes that one of the measures of the NPA should be how much confidence the people of South Africa have in a national director.

She also acknowledged that when one becomes a manager it is a "terrifying prospect" but being a manager meant that one needs to "inspire people".

Batohi has been a senior legal adviser to the prosecutor at the International Criminal Court since 2009.

She was the first woman to be appointed as a director of public prosecutions when she took up the job in 2009 in KwaZulu-Natal.

Batohi is also known for leading the prosecution of disgraced Proteas cricket captain Hansie Cronje at the King Commission of inquiry.

Shortlist

Tuesday's announcement follows the consideration of five nominees shortlisted by an advisory panel chaired by Energy Minister Jeff Radebe.

The other nominees were advocates Siyabulela Mapoma, Simphiwe Mlotshwa, Rodney de Kock, and Andrea Johnson.

They were selected from 11 candidates who were interviewed - with media present - at the Union Buildings between November 14 and November 16.

Ramaphosa was given 90 days from August 13 to appoint a new NDPP following the exit of then NDPP Shaun Abrahams.

The Constitutional Court declared Abrahams' appointment unconstitutional.

