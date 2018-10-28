Shaun August calls for Maimane to apologise for saying he was implicated in maladministration

Shaun August, former City of Cape Town chief whip, who resigned from the City of Cape Town last week in support of former Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille, has demanded an apology from DA leader Mmusi Maimane for saying August was implicated in a report that found maladministration had occurred at the City.

August resigned in a shock move last week, and was followed by four more councillors.

In a tweet, on Saturday, August said that Maimane said he (August) was implicated in a report by law firm Bowmans Gilfillan which found maladministration at the City of Cape Town. August told News24 that he was referring to comments by Maimane in his "Bokomoso" newsletter published by the DA on Friday, as well as comments to the media.

In his newsletter, Maimane intimated that the five councillors who resigned were implicated in the report. He did not name August specifically, but said that adverse findings were made against "some councillors".

In the newsletter, titled, "Cape Town city council: We cannot sacrifice accountability on the altar of false racial victimhood", Maimane said that the DA had "sought accountability" in the City of Cape Town.

"Playing the race card is also a convenient way to escape accountability," he wrote.

He said the report commissioned by the City, by Bowman Gilfillan, "made adverse findings against some councillors".

"For five Cape Town councillors, the DA wasn't a racist party last month. But now that they've been shown to be the most ardent defenders of maladministration, despite evidence which has now been confirmed by a credible forensic investigation, the DA is suddenly a racist party. These five councillors have resigned, claiming racial victimhood. Can it be coincidence that they have suddenly decided the DA is racist?" Maimane wrote.

On Saturday morning, in a tweet directed at Maimane and the DA, August denied being named in the report and said Maimane must apologise:

Last week, News24 reported that De Lille took issue with the Bowmans reports, expressing her "great disappointment and dismay" that she had to "deal with the repercussions of council information, which was leaked maliciously by faceless, nameless people, to injure my good name".

De Lille is apparently implicated the reports, although she says they are "contradictory", and has questioned the credibility of the investigation.

According to Daily Maverick, the reports were adopted by the City council last week, and the DA's Cape metro chairperson Grant Twigg said the reports would be made public via the City’s website.

In a speech delivered to the City council last week, De Lille said:

"In so far as the Bowmans investigation and reports are concerned, I said from day one in this chamber that I welcome any investigation. I committed to give my full cooperation and I have done so whenever it was my turn to submit responses. I have also raised my concerns about factual errors in a previous Bowmans report tabled in this Council in January this year. Even so, I kept on cooperating with Bowmans all the time. Let me say it one more time, I have been fighting corruption for many years and I will not allow my good name to be smeared. My name has become synonymous in the country with fighting corruption and, with any attempt to suggest the contrary, I will fight for my rights and I will continue doing so to clear my name. I will not break and I will not give into these vehement and racist bullying tactics. I reserve my rights regarding any findings, recommendations or conclusions contained in the Bowmans reports."

On Sunday, DA Deputy chief of staff in Maimane's office, Graham Charters, on behalf of Maimane, told News24 that the party leader would not be formally responding to August’s claims, but that his (Maimane’s) lawyers would respond to the former councillor.

August and the other councillors are expected to hold a press conference on Sunday outlining their next steps.