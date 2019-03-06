 

'She had a very bright future ahead' - hero pupil stabbed to death in Cape Town while protecting disabled boy

2019-03-06 15:24

Jenna Etheridge

Muizenberg High School matric pupil Janet Ntozini (Facebook)

Muizenberg High School matric pupil Janet Ntozini (Facebook)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Pupils and teachers at Muizenberg High School in Cape Town are in mourning after matric pupil Janet Ntozini, 18, was murdered while trying to protect a vulnerable person in her community over the weekend.

"Our information is that she tried to intervene when a community member was allegedly beating up a disabled boy," Jessica Shelver, spokesperson for provincial education MEC Debbie Schafer, said on Wednesday.

Western Cape police confirmed that she was stabbed three times after an altercation with a man in Vrygrond.

Captain FC van Wyk said she had been rushed to hospital, but died there as a result of her injuries.

Officers arrested the 23-year-old suspect on Sunday evening and he appeared in the Muizenberg Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

Residents went on the rampage after the stabbing, with Van Wyk confirming a house in Vrygrond had been vandalised and cars were burnt in Doring Street.

The owner of the house, who is not a suspect in the murder, declined to open a criminal case.

'Our hearts are broken'

Ntozini had shown great promise as a student and soccer player, according to her principal and the Western Cape Education Department.

Principal Leonie Jacobsen told News24 on Wednesday that the death was a tragedy and that they acknowledged Ntozini as a "hero".

"Our hearts are broken... she was a success, a turnaround story in education. She was at risk, a girl who truly could have gone the other way and been a statistic.

"Her values were fantastic. Her acute sense of community eventually made her interfere in something that left her vulnerable and at risk."

Shelver said Ntozini had achieved excellent academic results last year and that provincial soccer scouts had recently seen her play.

'She was a tough cookie, but a real team player'

Jacobsen said they had encouraged Ntozini to pursue her soccer career after school.

"She was an excellent soccer player. She had Banyana Banyana potential. She was a tough cookie, but a real team player."

At the school, distraught friends and teachers lit candles and placed flowers beneath posters, with the words "RIP Janet" and "For the hero in all of us".

Counselling was being provided for her friends and others at the school who needed it.

Shelver said: "She died as she lived – courageous and brave, standing up for those who were not able to stand up for themselves. She had a very bright future ahead of her and the school community is devastated by the loss of such a young, beautiful life."

The school will hold a memorial for her on Wednesday and has asked everyone to wear pink, Ntozini's favourite colour.

Her family would then travel to the Eastern Cape to bury her.

Read more on:    janet ntozini  |  cape town  |  stabbings  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Hlaudi's shadow looms over SABC board interviews

2019-03-06 15:44

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
PODCAST | Justice Denied: 13 years for a rape he didn't commit
Traffic Alerts
Here are the winning numbers for the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draws for Tuesday, March 5 2019-03-05 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 