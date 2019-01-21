'She has not received any money' - Jiba's lawyer at fitness inquiry

Retired Constitutional Court Justice Yvonne Mokgoro says bribery allegations levelled against suspended Deputy National Director for Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Nomgcobo Jiba and Special Director of Public Prosecutions Lawrence Mrwebi will, for now, not form part of the inquiry she heads.

She said she has not received an affidavit containing the allegations made against them.

Mokgoro is heading up an inquiry in Centurion into Jiba and Mrwebi's fitness to hold office.

During his testimony at the state capture commission last week, former Bosasa chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi testified that Jiba received at least R100 000 and Mrwebi R10 000 to kill an ongoing corruption probe by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) officials and the Hawks.

Jiba's attorney, Thulane Masuku, denied that his client had received any money.

"She has not received a notice, so she is not in a position to give any direct response to the allegations themselves, except to say she has not received any money from anybody. She has performed her work with diligence and with professionalism, and she will give her evidence at the right time."

Masuku said they took note of the testimony and would ask for Agrizzi's affidavit from the state capture commission before deciding on the next move.

"She is keen to deal with the allegations in the forum they have been made", said Masuku.

The first witness at the commission on Monday was Acting National Director for Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Silas Ramaite. He dealt with various regulations and procedures, particularly where the NDPP was required to provide consent for a prosecution.

In his submissions, Ramaite explained the power of the NDPP and that of the regional directors for public prosecutions (DPP).

Senior Council for the evidence team, Nazreen Bawa, asked Ramaite to explain circumstances in which the NDPP would interfere with prosecutions handled by the DPPs.

Ramaite was also cross examined by Jiba's and Mrwebi's legal teams.

Representing Mrwebi was senior council, Mervyn Rip, who wanted Ramaite to explain his evidence related to the grounds on which the NPA would decide to prosecute.