 

'She has not received any money' - Jiba's lawyer at fitness inquiry

2019-01-21 15:30

Pelane Phakgadi

Advocate Nomgcobo Jiba's legal team at the Mokgoro Inquiry. (Pelane Phakgadi/News24)

Advocate Nomgcobo Jiba's legal team at the Mokgoro Inquiry. (Pelane Phakgadi/News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Retired Constitutional Court Justice Yvonne Mokgoro says bribery allegations levelled against suspended Deputy National Director for Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Nomgcobo Jiba and Special Director of Public Prosecutions Lawrence Mrwebi will, for now, not form part of the inquiry she heads.

She said she has not received an affidavit containing the allegations made against them.

Mokgoro is heading up an inquiry in Centurion into Jiba and Mrwebi's fitness to hold office.

During his testimony at the state capture commission last week, former Bosasa chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi testified that Jiba received at least R100 000 and Mrwebi R10 000 to kill an ongoing corruption probe by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) officials and the Hawks.

READ: Exclusive: Agrizzi to implicate Zuma, Jiba in Bosasa scandal

Jiba's attorney, Thulane Masuku, denied that his client had received any money. 

"She has not received a notice, so she is not in a position to give any direct response to the allegations themselves, except to say she has not received any money from anybody. She has performed her work with diligence and with professionalism, and she will give her evidence at the right time." 

Masuku said they took note of the testimony and would ask for Agrizzi's affidavit from the state capture commission before deciding on the next move.

"She is keen to deal with the allegations in the forum they have been made", said Masuku.

READ: ANC distances itself ahead of more revelations expected at state capture inquiry from former Bosasa COO

The first witness at the commission on Monday was Acting National Director for Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Silas Ramaite. He dealt with various regulations and procedures, particularly where the NDPP was required to provide consent for a prosecution.

In his submissions, Ramaite explained the power of the NDPP and that of the regional directors for public prosecutions (DPP).

Senior Council for the evidence team, Nazreen Bawa, asked Ramaite to explain circumstances in which the NDPP would interfere with prosecutions handled by the DPPs.

Ramaite was also cross examined by Jiba's and Mrwebi's legal teams.

Representing Mrwebi was senior council, Mervyn Rip, who wanted Ramaite to explain his evidence related to the grounds on which the NPA would decide to prosecute.

Read more on:    lawrence mrwebi  |  nomgcobo jiba  |  fraud
NEXT ON NEWS24X

SABC says retrenchments not cancelled, process still on hold

2019-01-21 16:01

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Matric Results by news24

Enter the examination number or search by province or school (NSC Students) to view results.

/News
WATCH: Firefighters leave Overstrand with song and dance
Traffic Alerts
Here are the results for the Saturday 19 January Lottery draw 2019-01-19 21:13 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 