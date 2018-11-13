She left me 'because I don't have money' - heartbroken man's post goes viral

A social media post about a man who believes he lost his lover after she realised he was poor is going viral across platforms.

On Monday, the popular Humans of New York (HONY) site – which documents personal accounts of ordinary people from all over the world – posted the moving account of a Ghanian man, known only as Prince, who lives in Johannesburg.

By Tuesday morning, the post had already received nearly 88 000 likes on Instagram and 1 096 comments on Facebook.

"I sold phone covers back in Ghana, but it wasn't going anywhere. So I came to South Africa to see if I could change my life. I tried to switch over to the clothing business. I knew how to sew, so I decided to give it a shot. But things are even worse than before. I can stand here all day and not get a single customer," Prince is quoted as saying.

"I've been at it for three years, and I don't even know why I'm still making an effort. I should have a wife by now. And a house. And kids. But I have nothing. How can I meet someone when I can't even provide for myself?"

Prince then talks about being dumped, apparently because he is poor.

"Recently I fell in love with a woman. She sells food around here. We used to talk every day and night.

"We bathed together, and slept together, and prayed together. She'd give me smiles and kisses. I didn't have much, but I gave her what little I had. For once I was finally happy.

"Then she came over to my house one evening, and saw that I didn't have anything. No radio. No television. Nothing. And she pretended like everything was OK. She acted like it didn't bother her.

'Sometimes I think I should kill myself'

"But two weeks later she broke off contact. She never said it was because I don't have money. But it's because I don't have money. Sometimes I think I should just kill myself."

Many people took to Instagram and Facebook to comment.

Bruce Chanen wrote: "This man has lived, struggled, striven, fallen, risen, moved, started over and aspired to self-sufficiency and companionship. Until the final line stole my breath away, I was thinking 'what a remarkable person who has so much self-awareness, candour and resilience to offer and teach'. It is easy to confuse life's suffering with life itself. We may want the first to end and mistakenly ideate the second. Please stay here. The world needs every leaf. The world needs you."

Amanda Sullivan wrote: "Where there is life, there is hope. Please hang on because the world needs you in it. We need you in it. Know there is love for you and hugs from across the globe. You matter and YOU. ARE. LOVED."

Soon after the man's story was posted, HONY posted on Twitter that $1 500 (R21 600) would be given to Prince by HONY Patreon "to get furniture for his home, or to use however else he sees fit".

In October, Business Insider (BI) reported that HONY was visiting South Africa for the first time.

Founded by photographer Brandon Stanton in 2010, it has more than 18 million followers on Facebook, and 8.3 million on Instagram.

He started the photo blog to document New Yorkers and their stories, and almost immediately gained a massive following, BI reported. Each of Stanton's posts showcases a photo and short profile of a person, in their own words. Stanton has received great acclaim for his poignant portraits, which are intriguing and often deeply moving.





A Humans in New York photo book spent 31 weeks on the New York Times' best seller list.

He has now documented lives in more than 20 countries, and told stories of the European migrant crisis and the situation in Iran.

Stanton visited Africa and shared portraits of normal people in Egypt, Nigeria, and more recently, heart-wrenching stories from Rwanda.

His most recent posts features people living in Johannesburg.

