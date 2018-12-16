 

'She lost her life in the most horrific manner' - judge hands life sentence to man who set lover on fire

2018-12-16 07:03

Tania Broughton, Correspondent

Prison cell. (Photo: Getty Images/Gallo Images)

Prison cell. (Photo: Getty Images/Gallo Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cynthia Naidoo hopes that her 27-year-old daughter Tisha Naidoo, who died after she was set alight by her live-in-lover Niresh Singh two years ago, will finally rest in peace following his sentencing.

"This has been so hard for our family… he (Singh) was putting the blame on my daughter and she was not here to defend herself," the emotional mother said.

In spite of his pleas of innocence – and claims that she had done it to herself – KwaZulu-Natal High Court Judge Esther Steyn convicted Singh of premeditated murder last month and, on Friday, sentenced him to life imprisonment.

She also denied him leave to appeal his conviction and sentence.

"He got the petrol, he got the matches and he set her alight… in my view, that is premeditation.

"And the aggravating circumstances far outweigh any mitigating circumstances," the judge said.

'Serious social evil'

"He also did not take this court into his confidence… instead persisting with his version which, on the objective facts, could not possibly be true.

"She lost her life in the most horrific manner in her own home where she should have been safe.

"No one has the right to take a life. Domestic violence is on the increase. It is a serious social evil."

The judge found that he had set fire to her in the toilet of the house they shared in KwaDukuza while she was hiding from him. Earlier that evening, she had taken their seven-year-old son to her sister, Nikita Naidoo, who lived two doors away.

Nikita and other relatives heard her screams. They banged on the door but there was no response and they eventually kicked it down. They said Singh was sitting on the couch.

Nikita testified that she had rushed upstairs and found Tisha standing under a running shower, screaming in pain, with smoke coming out of her hair. The toilet door was off its hinges. There was a petrol container on the stairwell.

Crucial evidence

At one stage, Singh had come into the bathroom and Tisha said to him: "Look what you have done to me".

Singh replied: "Tell her (Nikita) that you did it to yourself."

Tisha died in hospital two days later. While there, she told a doctor that she had done it to herself. But crucial evidence was given by Lorraine Sewpersad, a nursing assistant at Stanger Hospital, who lived opposite, who had assisted that night.

She said at first Tisha said she had done it to herself but then, after asking if Singh was there and being told he was not, she said he had thrown petrol over her and then threw more under the door of the toilet and struck a match.

Forensic evidence also proved that she was in a "defensive position" with her back against the wall.

The judge praised the prosecutor, senior state advocate Cheryl Naidu, and police investigators for their professionalism and hard work and described the investigation and prosecution as "exceptional".

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    durban  |  gender based violence  |  courts  |  domestic violence  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Sun City storm: It felt like a rolling ball of bad weather, says Capetonian about flash floods

2018-12-15 23:24

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
PODCAST: A messy week for Mabe and the return of 'president' Hlaudi
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Somerset West 09:35 AM
Road name: N2 Outbound

Outbound
Cape Town 05:54 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Here are the results for the Saturday, 15 December Lottery draw 2018-12-15 21:01 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

Reporting Accountant

Cape Town
Network Finance Professional / Prudential
R310 000.00 - R360 000.00 Per Year

IT Manager (contract)

Cape Town CBD
Communicate Cape Town IT
R330 000.00 - R458 000.00 Per Year

Cluster Financial Manager

Cape Town
Network Finance
R950 000.00 - R1 000 000.00 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 