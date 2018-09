What To Read Next

Residents of Westbury have expressed anger at the killing of a woman. (Iavan Pijoos, News24 via Twitter)

"She was a mother, an aunt, a grandmother and a friend, and now she's gone."

This is how residents in Westbury described the 45-year-old woman who was shot and killed during a shootout between three men in the area on Thursday.

"She was someone's daughter and not a nobody. Tomorrow, that could have been me, and then?" resident La-Rochelle Williams told News24.

A 10-year-old girl was also wounded in the incident. It is still unclear if the girl is the woman's daughter.

Residents blocked roads in the area with rocks and burning tyres in protest over the killing. One driver allegedly fired live ammunition into the air on Friday morning.

Police spokesperson Lungelo Dlamini confirmed to News24 that a man had been arrested for the murder late on Thursday afternoon.

Another man, who was injured in the shooting, is under police guard in hospital.

Dlamini said the man had not been found in possession of a firearm. Witnesses, however, believe that he had been involved.

According to Williams, the woman was hit by a spray of bullets.

"Nine bullets in a woman? We've had enough, it's not right," Williams said.

Another resident, Evelyn Kers, said the police needed to act urgently.

"If they are not going to do anything, we will march to Parliament. They need to bring in the army so that we can feel safe," Kers said.

The 57-year-old said the area was ridden with drugs.

"If they remove the drugs in this area, we will live happily in this area."



Residents in #Westbury have taken to the streets after a woman was killed and a 10-year-old wounded during a shoot-out in the area on Thursday. @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/0lzyq0Vjvp — Iavan Pijoos (@iavanpijoos) 28 septembre 2018

JHB - #ProtestAction #Westbury RT @PapaMahasela Westdene inner roads heavily congested due to Protest Action in Westbury @TrafficSA -- HEAVY CONGESTION pic.twitter.com/m51C2glkHb — Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) 28 septembre 2018

Residents of Westbury now marching to the local police station. #WestburyShutdown #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/J5qo9oii3P — Hasina Gori (@MiZz_haSiNa) September 28, 2018

